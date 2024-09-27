Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has issued a notice of breach of privilege against BJP Rajya Sabha member Harsh Mahajan. The action comes after Mahajan allegedly made personal remarks during a recent visit to Chamba, accusing Pathania of misconduct.

In the notice, Pathania emphasized that Mahajan’s allegations were false and amounted to a violation of the Speaker’s dignity and that of the House. Exercising his constitutional authority, the Speaker demanded that Mahajan substantiate his claims with evidence, asking him to clarify which “Pathania” he referred to in his derogatory statements and in what context.

The notice insists that the Rajya Sabha MP must answer the charges and present proof to back his accusations. Failing to do so would be a breach of the Assembly’s privilege, Pathania added.

This development marks an escalation of tensions, with the Speaker defending the integrity of his office and calling for accountability for what he described as baseless accusations.