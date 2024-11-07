The entire state unit of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, district presidents, and block Congress committees have been dissolved immediately. The Congress party issued a notification regarding this major decision on Wednesday.

Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal to dissolve the entire state unit of the PCC, District Presidents and Block Congress Committees of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/xofu5vPRyy — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) November 6, 2024

Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh had earlier written to the party high command, requesting approval to dissolve the old executive and initiate the process of forming a new team. Her letter sought authority to replace inactive officials within the organization and revitalize the party at various levels.

As a result, a new executive body is expected to be formed at the state, district, and block levels. However, no official timeline has been provided for when these new appointments will take place. Party insiders suggest that a decision is likely to be made after consultations with the high command in the coming days. It appears that the party leadership does not intend to rush the process, focusing instead on carefully selecting active and committed members for the reorganized structure.

The move to dissolve the existing committees comes in response to concerns over inactive officebearers at the district and block levels. The state Congress had previously expressed the need to overhaul its leadership, aiming to improve organizational efficiency and ensure that officials in key roles remain actively engaged.