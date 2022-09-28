New Delhi: Congress veteran leader Harsh Mahajan on Wednesday joined BJP in New Delhi. He joined the party in a presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Shri Harsh Mahajan joins BJP in presence of senior party leaders at party headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJP https://t.co/aOYKh4UDiq — BJP Himachal Pradesh (@BJP4Himachal) September 28, 2022

Terming Congress leaderless, Mahajan alleged, “mother-son due are ruling the state unlike at centre.”

Training guns at the Congress, Mahajan claimed that the party lacks vision.

Acting president Mahajan also levelled serious allegations of selling of party tickets and party posts.

Harsh Mahajan was one of the trusted lieutenants of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Harsh Mahajan was MLA from Chamba assembly constituency thrice from 1993 to 2007. Since 2007, Mahajan has taken charge of the elections of former Chief Minister Late Virbhadra Singh. In 1993, Mahajan was appointed Chief Parliamentary Secretary, in 1998, he was elected as the Chief Whip of the State Congress and in 2003, Mahajan was appointed a cabinet minister.

Harsh Mahajan had also served in various positions in the Congress party. From 1986 to 1996, Mahajan was the President of the state Youth Congress.