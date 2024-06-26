Shimla — The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a thorough investigation into the fraud cases that occurred in the State Co-operative Bank during the tenure of Rajya Sabha member Harsh Mahajan as the bank’s chairman. This announcement was made by Rural and Panchayati Raj Minister Aniruddh Singh, who assured the public that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

Speaking informally with the media in Shimla, Minister Aniruddh Singh addressed the allegations and counterclaims surrounding the bank scams. He specifically responded to the statements made by Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur. Singh accused Mahajan of securing his Rajya Sabha seat through unethical means, including the alleged purchase of MLAs, and emphasized that the investigation into the Co-operative Bank scams would be treated with utmost priority.

“President’s rule will not be imposed just because Harsh Mahajan demands it,” Singh remarked, dismissing Mahajan’s recent statements about imposing President’s rule in Himachal Pradesh. Singh clarified that the issue of the suspension of BJP MLAs is currently with the Speaker of the Assembly, who is acting by established rules and laws. “The suspension of the MLAs has been conducted under the law,” he added.

Minister Singh also rebuffed the accusations from Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, insisting that the Speaker of the Assembly is working within the constitutional framework and legal guidelines. Singh took a jab at the BJP, stating, “The BJP talks about the constitution, but breaking the constitution and making fun of it has become a habit of the BJP in the country.”

So far, no formal complaints of fraud at the State Co-operative Bank have been reported, making the minister’s statement appear more politically motivated. According to Minister Aniruddh Singh, the investigation into the Co-operative Bank fraud cases aims to uncover any financial irregularities that occurred during Harsh Mahajan’s tenure and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

Harsh Mahajan, who left the Congress just before the 2022 state assembly election to join the BJP, surprised many by winning a Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh in 2024, despite the Congress holding a majority in the state assembly.