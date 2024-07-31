Renaming Bus Stand Won’t Improve Facilities: Mahajan

Dharamshala – BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan has publicly criticized the recent decision to rename the Dharamshala Bus Stand after Late GS Bali, questioning the motives behind the move and asserting that it will not lead to any improvement in the facilities offered.

Mahajan expressed his disapproval during a statement on Tuesday, suggesting that the Congress party’s diminishing influence in Kangra district may have driven them to make such an announcement. “What was the need to name the Dharamshala bus stand after Bali?” Mahajan asked. “It would have been better if the name of the bus stand was kept the same as it was earlier. Adding a name does not change the facility.”

In addition to his remarks on the bus stand renaming, Mahajan voiced his concerns about potential changes to the Himcare scheme, a healthcare initiative launched by former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur. Mahajan emphasized the scheme’s significant benefits, which have allowed residents of Himachal Pradesh to receive essential health services at home.

“The Himcare scheme should continue in the same way as it was running,” Mahajan stated. “The Sukh Ki Sarkar (Government of happiness) in Himachal Pradesh is not able to see the Sukh (happiness) of the people. The Himcare scheme was started by former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, due to which every person of Himachal Pradesh was getting health facility at home and was getting great benefits of this facility.”

Mahajan accused the current Congress government of attempting to alter the Himcare scheme purely because it was initiated by their political rival, Jairam Thakur. He argued that there is no logical basis for changing the scheme. “The current Congress government tried to change this scheme only because it was started by former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and this government does not have any kind of logic behind it,” Mahajan asserted.

Highlighting the positive impact of the Himcare scheme, Mahajan noted that residents in every village have experienced unprecedented benefits, with government records available to support these claims. He urged the Congress government to prioritize the welfare of the people over political motivations and to maintain successful public initiatives regardless of their origins.