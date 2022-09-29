Shimla: After Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Harsh Mahajan shockingly left Congress and joined BJP, Congress leader and Kasumpti MLA Anirudh Singh made serious allegations against Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur of offering him to join the BJP.

In a statement issued by Singh, he said that CM Jai Ram Thakur had called him and given him an offer to join BJP, but he will not leave Congress under any condition as he is not a traitor.

Reacting to Mahajan’s decision to join BJP, Anirudh said, “I don’t know why Harsh left Congress.”

Singh said that Harsh is a very good leader and he has spent a lot of time with him.

“He left Congress and now he is praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is very strange,” he said.

He alleged that Congress leaders are being threatened and pressurized by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department.

Lashing out at leaders for leaving the party, Anirudh said that there are some leaders who were made by Congress. These leaders were even appointed as ministers and now they are leaving Congress for their personal interests. “Those who are leaving Congress never belonged to the party” he further added.

He also appealed the people to not to vote for those leaders who leave one party for another.