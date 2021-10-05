Shimla: Congress has announced the name of Pratibha Singh, former two-time MP and wife of former Chief Minister to contest Mandi Lok Sabha by-elections scheduled to be held on 30 October.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, AICC General Secretary, CEC incharge Mukul Wasnik said, “The Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the candidature of Pratibha Singh for Mandi parliamentary by-polls.”

Besides, the names of candidates have also been finalised for the three Assembly constituencies that would go on polls on the same day.

Two-time MLA Rohit Thakur, Bhawani Singh Pathania and Sanjay Awasthi will contest the polls from Jubbal-Kotkhai, Fathepur and Arki assembly constituencies.

Mandi Lok Sabha seat had fallen vacant after the demise of Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Both, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai seats held by veteran Congress leader and six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and two-time BJP cabinet minister Narinder Bragta respectively had fallen vacant after their demise owing to Covid-19 complications, earlier this year.

Fatehpur seat had got vacated after the demise of former Congress minister Sujan Singh Pathania.