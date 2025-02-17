In a surprising political manoeuvre, the Congress high command has replaced Rajiv Shukla as the Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge, reinstating Maharashtra Congress leader Rajni Patil in the crucial role. The move has sparked speculations about internal pressures from state leaders and the possibility of major changes in the state government and party organization.

The shake-up comes amid a period of prolonged uncertainty within the Himachal Pradesh Congress. The state executive was dismissed four months ago, with only the president, Pratibha Singh, retaining her position. Observers were appointed to facilitate the formation of a new executive, but their report remains undisclosed. Shukla’s removal has raised questions about whether the high command was receiving accurate and impartial information about the state’s political dynamics.

Political observers believe there may have been mounting pressure from state Congress leaders to replace Shukla. His alleged inability to bridge the internal divides could have prompted the demand for his replacement. The decision to bring back Rajni Patil, who was replaced by Shukla in 2021, suggests that some within the party might have advocated for her reappointment, viewing her as a more dependable and experienced hand in navigating Himachal’s complex political terrain.

The Congress’s recent electoral setbacks in Himachal Pradesh likely added to the urgency for a leadership change. Despite being in power, the party suffered a complete rout in the Lok Sabha elections and lost the Rajya Sabha seat — even with a numerical advantage, as six-party MLAs defected to the BJP. This starkly contrasts with its previous success in the Mandi Lok Sabha by-election during the BJP’s tenure. With no Congress MP from Himachal Pradesh in either house of Parliament, questions have been raised about the effectiveness of the state leadership and its coordination with the central command.

The role of the state in-charge is pivotal in such scenarios. As the primary communication channel between the state unit and the high command, the in-charge must provide a comprehensive picture of the political reality on the ground. Shukla’s exit hints at a possible failure in this regard, and possibly due to a perception that his inputs were not yielding the desired results.

The internal rift within the Himachal Congress has been no secret. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, a seasoned leader who has held key positions in the NSUI, Youth Congress, and the state Congress, rose to power despite factionalism within the party. After the Congress’s assembly election victory under collective leadership, Sukhu was named Chief Minister, with Mukesh Agnihotri as Deputy Chief Minister. Interestingly, the official communication of this decision came from the observers rather than the state president, hinting at underlying discord.

The rift in the Himachal Congress goes deeper than just leadership choices. There have been persistent reports of a cold war between CM Sukhu and Pratibha Singh, the state Congress chief and wife of the late Virbhadra Singh, a towering figure in Himachal politics. Singh’s supporters have often voiced dissatisfaction over her sidelining in key decisions, creating an ongoing power tussle that threatens party unity. While Sukhu commands support from a younger, reformist section of the party, Pratibha Singh draws strength from her late husband’s loyal voter base and a more traditional Congress faction, making the divide more pronounced.

This internal discord has reportedly affected governance and political strategy, with rival camps often working at cross purposes. In recent months, there have been murmurs of dissatisfaction among Congress MLAs, some of whom are believed to be closer to Pratibha Singh and reportedly feel alienated by Sukhu’s leadership style. The reappointment of Rajni Patil may be seen as an attempt to strike a balance and pacify these factions, while also signaling the high command’s intent to regain control of the state’s political narrative.

Now, with central investigative agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department increasingly active in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress high command’s decision to replace Shukla with Patil could be seen as a strategic move to manage internal challenges and rebuild credibility. However, Rajni Patil faces a formidable task ahead. She must not only address the party’s internal factionalism and organizational vacuum but also ensure that the high command remains well-informed and engaged.

As the political climate in Himachal Pradesh remains tense, the Congress—both at the state and central levels—will need to act decisively to reclaim lost ground. The coming months will reveal whether this leadership change brings stability and renewed vigour or deepens the existing divisions within the party.