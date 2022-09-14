Shimla: In order to ensure victory in the upcoming Assembly elections, BJP has targeted to take suggestions of atleast 50,000 people for its vision document. For this, the party has launched a web portal named ‘Bjphpsankalpatra2022.org’ and a WhatsApp number – +91123456789.

While addressing the media at BJP state headquarters in Shimla, Kashyap said that the party had also released a vision paper before the 2017 legislative assembly elections. He said that at that time, the people of the state had supported the party.

“At that time we took suggestions of around 7,000 people to prepare our vision document. As a result, the entire state benefited from various schemes launched by BJP led government” he said.

“We want the people to guide us so that we can take the state to new heights in terms of development” he added.

He said that public welfare works continued in the state despite the coronavirus pandemic and the government also provided relief to the people.

He said the party is trying to deliver more than it had promised in its Golden Vision document in 2017 and has successfully implemented various schemes in the state.

“For the first time in the state, the government is providing free treatment, 125 units of free electricity and free water in rural areas,” he said.

“Seeing the benefits, schemes and developmental works of double engine government, people of the state have made up their mind and are determined to bring BJP back to power,” said Kashyap.