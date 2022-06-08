Shimla: Giving rest to the speculation, independent legislature Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra and Prakash Rana from Joginder Nagar Assembly constituency have joined BJP at state party headquarter in Shimla.

The MLAs joined the party in the presence of BJP state President Suresh Kashyap and Chief minister Jairam Thakur.

BJP State President Suresh Kashyap said both leaders Hoshiyar Singh and Prakash Rana have been supporting the party in the assembly. Legislatures officially joining the party will strengthen the party further, Kashyap further added.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also welcomed independent leaders into the party fold. CM Thakur revealed that the decision was taken after the Consultation with all leaders.

Prakash Rana had defeated BJP strongman Gulab Singh Thakur in the 2017 assembly election from the Joginder Nagar assembly constituency, while Hoshiyar Singh had defeated BJP veteran Ravinder Ravi from Dehra constituency of Kangra district. Ravi was quite vocal about Hoshiyar Singh’s joining the party.