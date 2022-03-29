Saffron outfit targets to mobilise 5,000 workers per constituency to make it grand

Shimla: To counter Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Maan’s roadshow in Mandi, BJP has decided to organise a mega event at all Legislative Assembly constituencies on April 6.

The decision was taken in a virtual meeting of BJP state office bearers in the presence of Nation Vice President Saudan Singh, CM Jairam Thakur and State President Suresh Kashyap.

Suresh Kashyap said that BJP foundation day would be celebrated at the Constituency level in the state. More than 5,000 workers per constituency would be taking part in the programme.

“BJP MLAs and District Presidents will distribute party flags, bandana and nameplates of booth level leaders,” Kashyap said.

He said that BJP will be installing more than 50,000 flags all over the state. The flags will be 10 feet long.

Saudan Singh said that Prime minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers on the foundation day at 10 AM. All party workers will listen to the PM via television or LED in their respective constituencies.

He said that BJP will also start its Maha Jansampark Drive on the same day.

“BJP workers will join the padayatra in their respective constituencies after the Foundation Day programme. This programme will energise all the workers in the state,” said Singh.

CM said that April 6, the foundation day of BJP, is an important day for our organisation. The events will increase the enthusiasm of party workers.

A grand celebration will be organised on April 6. The workers all over the state are excited to be a part of this day,” said Thakur.