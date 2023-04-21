New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap has resigned from his post, citing personal reasons. The resignation comes as a surprise ahead of the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls scheduled for May 2nd.

Kashyap, who was appointed as the chief of the BJP’s Himachal Pradesh unit in July 2020, had a lacklustre tenure, which saw the party lose the Assembly polls held in December 2022 and the by-polls to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and in Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituencies in November 2021.

The news comes as a surprise with the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls due to take place on May 2nd. Kashyap’s term was set to come to an end, and the party is expected to reorganize its organizational structure in the state soon.

Himachal Pradesh BJP President Suresh Kashyap’s sudden resignation has sparked speculation about who will succeed him as the new party chief. The BJP is likely to reorganize its organizational structure in the state soon.

As the BJP looks for a new leader in Himachal Pradesh, several names are doing the rounds. They include Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti, former Speaker and Sulah MLA Vipin Parmar, Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma, and former Nahan MLA Rajiv Bindal.

Rajya Sabha MPs Sikandar Kumar and Indu Goswami are also potential candidates, particularly with the Lok Sabha polls due next year. With Kashyap’s resignation coming just before the Shimla Municipal Corporation polls scheduled for May 2nd, the BJP will have to move quickly to find a new leader to lead the party in the upcoming elections.

The new Himachal Pradesh BJP chief will have the daunting task of leading the party to victory in the state, which has become a key battleground for political parties in recent years. The BJP has been facing stiff competition from Congress and will need a strong leader to guide it through the upcoming polls.