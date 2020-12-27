Shimla: Himachal Congress today observed ‘Black day’ on the completion of three-year term of BJP-led State Government.

The party held a protest rally that converged in front of the Police Reporting Room on The Mall, Shimla.

Addressing the gathering State Congress president, Kuldeep Singh Rathore said,

“The three-years of the state government was complete failure. While, the people of the state are battling Covid-19, the state government has drowned itself in celebration and spending corers of rupees on publicity.”

Questioning the extravagant spending, he said that the state is already heavily under debt and from where is the money coming. Rathore Commented

“Each and every section of the state that had been badly affected due to the Covid-19 was expecting help from the state government. The youth, those involved in the Tourism sector, the employees, farmers all were in need of assistance. However, the government did not help anyone,”

Rathore said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he was providing financial package Rs 20 lakh crore to fight the Covid-19 crisis, we would like to ask Chef Minister Jai Ram Thakur how much is the share of Himachal and did the state receive any financial assistance.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP Himachal in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, Rathore said that he was making tall claims of making the state free of Corruption and Congress, where as the fact is that BJP has made the state a Corona capital and their slogan to take Himachal to the summit which they have demonstrated suitably.

Slamming BJP for their statement of making the state free of Congress, he said that time had come for BJP to make an exit from power.

MLA, Vikramaditiya Singh expressed concern over increasing unemployment in the state. He said

“The present government is claiming of development whereas actually Jai Ram Thakur government has achieved nothing in name of development of the state”

Vikramaditya Singh termed the tenure of the BJP led State Government as a complete failure.