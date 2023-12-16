Former BJP state president and Member of Parliament, Suresh Kashyap, has unleashed a scathing criticism against the Congress party, asserting that Himachal Pradesh’s prosperity is intricately linked to the unwavering support from the Central Government. In a detailed expose, Kashyap dismantled what he referred to as the Congress party’s propagation of falsehoods regarding the state’s development and assistance.

Over the past year, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a significant financial injection from the Central Government, amounting to a staggering Rs 3378 crore allocated under various schemes. The lion’s share of this assistance, totalling Rs 1603 crore in the ongoing financial year 2023-2024, underscores the commitment of the Central Government to the state’s progress.

Kashyap, a vocal BJP leader, expressed his gratitude to the Central Government, singling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their pivotal roles in securing these allocations. He emphasized that the financial support provided has been a crucial driver of Himachal Pradesh’s growth and development.

In a pointed critique aimed at Congress leaders, Kashyap urged them to move beyond mere rhetoric and focus on tangible achievements. He accused Congress ministers, MPs, and leaders of indulging in idle talk and challenged the current Congress government in the state to translate their promises into concrete actions. Kashyap highlighted the unfulfilled guarantees made by the Congress, leaving segments of the population such as women, youth, farmers, gardeners, and the unemployed waiting for their promised benefits.

Kashyap asserted that the effectiveness of central assistance cannot be overstated and called on the Congress to acknowledge the unparalleled support provided by the Central Government to Himachal Pradesh. He challenged the state government to recognize that no other government could have extended such significant aid to the state.