Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the establishment of a sanitary napkin plant in Sarahan, located in the Shimla parliamentary constituency, as an excellent initiative towards women’s empowerment. The plant, set up under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme with the assistance of Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kashyap, not only provides free sanitary napkins to women but also creates employment opportunities for local women.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, took to Twitter on Saturday to hail this initiative, stating that it promotes both women’s health and employment opportunities.

शिमला का यह सेनेटरी नैपकिन प्लांट महिला सशक्तिकरण की दिशा में एक सराहनीय पहल है। बहुत खुशी की बात है कि यह उनके स्वास्थ्य के साथ-साथ रोजगार का भी साधन बना है। https://t.co/rBtJnDQbG3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2023

“This sanitary napkin plant in Shimla is a commendable initiative towards women’s empowerment. It is a matter of great pleasure that, along with their health, it has also become a means of employment,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi, echoing his support for the project.

Operated entirely by female staff, the plant produces and distributes sanitary napkins to college and high school students, with plans to extend support to women linked to support groups.

The establishment of the sanitary napkin plant in Himachal Pradesh is seen as a significant step towards addressing menstrual hygiene and promoting women’s health, while also creating avenues for women’s economic empowerment through employment opportunities. The project has been met with widespread praise and recognition for its positive impact on the local community.

As menstrual hygiene remains a pressing issue for women in many parts of India, initiatives like the sanitary napkin plant in Himachal Pradesh are crucial in providing access to affordable and hygienic menstrual products, while also empowering women through employment opportunities. The efforts of Lok Sabha MP Suresh Kashyap and the complete female staff of the plant are lauded for their commitment to promoting women’s health and empowerment in the region.