Shimla: Local residents of Shimla faced inconvenience as private bus drivers on Tuesday went on a one-day strike after the state government allegedly failed to meet their demands.

People especially students, government and private employees were forced to either reach their destination on foot or had to wait for government buses which were very crowded.

Around 120 private buses ply on local routes of the town.

The union has been demanding a 50 per cent quota for experienced staff of private buses in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) driver and conductor recruitment. Apart from this, the union has also been demanding the Transport Department to provide ID cards to private bus drivers and conductors, restroom facilities at the bus stand, counter time for private buses at the bus stand and medical facilities.

President Private Bus Driver-Conductor Union, Ruplal Thakur said that the union has been requesting the government to fulfil their demands for a long time but the government is not paying heed to them.

He said that on July 11, the union had announced a symbolic strike, however, the strike was postponed after the union was assured by RTO, Shimla.

He further said that the union had handed over a memorandum and strike notice to Deputy Commissioner, Shimla but still no action was taken by the government.

“As a result of such callous attitude of state government and district administration, we decided to go on a one-day strike,” said Thakur.

“If the government does not fulfil our demand even after this one-day strike, we will go on an indefinite strike across the state in September,” he said.

“The outline of the strike will be decided in the state-level general meeting of the union to be held at the end of August” he added.