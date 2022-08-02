Shimla: Justice Sushil Kukreja and Justice Virender Singh were sworn in as the Judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court here today. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to the newly appointed judges, at Raj Bhawan.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed were also present on the occasion.

The ceremony took place at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan, where Chief Secretary R.D. Dhiman conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President of India, regarding appointment of Sushil Kukreja and Virender Singh as Judge of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh.

Secretary to the Governor Rajesh Sharma obtained the signature of the Governor and the newly appointed Judges on the oath form.