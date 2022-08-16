Sarahan/Nahan: On the occasion of Independence Day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced the first instalment of pay revision arrears to the State Government employees and pensioners due to them from 1st January 2016. He said that the State Government would provide a benefit of Rs. 1000 crore on this account.

As many as 2.25 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners would be benefitted from this announcement. Pensioners would get the first instalment of their revised pension in September.

The Chief Minister also announced revised pay scales to the employees working under the Zila Parishad Cadre in the Panchayati Raj Department of the State. This would benefit about 4000 employees.

Jai Ram Thakur announced that Panchayat Chowkidars providing 12 years of continuous services would be made daily wagers.