Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated newly opened Division of Public Works Department at Jhandutta through video conferencing from Shimla today. The Division will facilitate about 91,562 people of the area.

Chief Minister said that the opening of PWD Division has fulfilled the long pending demand of the people of the area. He said that the Division would go a long way in strengthening the public works activities in Jhandutta area of the district.

Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 40 crore for Jhandutta area of Bilaspur district.

Union Minister of State for Finance and Cooperate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur thanked the Chief Minister for opening PWD Division at Jhandutta for ensuring better conditions of roads and bridges in the area.

MLA Jhandutta J.R. Katwal claimed that Jhandutta Vidhan Sabha area has witnessed unprecedented development during the last about two and a half years.