Shimla: One person has been killed while two sustained injuries after a car (HP 09 6130) they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Kotkhai tehsil, district Shimla.

The deceased has been identified as Krishan Kumar (54), a resident of Raildhar village in Kotkhai while the injured have been identified as his wife Meera Devi and son Prince.

The accident occurred on Friday around 6:30 am near Deem Kainchi in Kotkhai when Krishan, who was driving the car, lost control and skidded into a deep gorge. Krishan Kumar died on the spot while his wife and son sustained injuries.

The accident was noticed by local residents who informed the police.

Police reached the spot, rescued the injured, and recovered the dead body.

The injured have been rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla where they are undergoing treatment. The dead body has been sent for postmortem. Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Monica Bhutaungru confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on.