Shimla and Manali experienced heavy to moderate rain and hailstorm on Wednesday morning, causing a drop in temperatures. The Meteorological Department has already issued an orange alert for the state of Himachal Pradesh. The weather department has also advised farmers to take precautions to protect their crops and fruits from potential damage caused by hailstorms.

The rain started in Shimla on Tuesday afternoon and turned into a heavy hailstorm on Wednesday morning, waking up the residents of the region. Other parts of the state, including Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Bilaspur, Chamba, and Kangra, also reported hailstorms from isolated places.

Surender Paul, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, stated that the state is expected to receive rainfall in most parts and snowfall in higher reaches over the next two days. The maximum temperatures in the region have already reduced due to the rain.

The Met Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning, and hailstorm at isolated places across Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Farmers have been advised to take necessary precautions to protect their standing crops and fruits from potential damage caused by the hailstorm.

Heavy rain and hailstorm have hit Shimla, Manali, and other parts of Himachal Pradesh, leading to a drop in temperatures and an orange alert from the Meteorological Department. It is important for farmers to take precautions to safeguard their crops and fruits from potential damage.