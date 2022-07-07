Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has obtained the second position in the Special Category States and Union Territories for the implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal released the 1st edition of the State Ranking Index for NFSA during the conference of Food Ministers of States and Union Territories on Food Nutrition and Security in India organized by the Department of Food and Public Distribution at New Delhi.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajinder Garg said that it is a matter of pride for the state that Himachal has scored the second position in the category of small states and despite the logistical limitations, Himachal Pradesh displayed a high degree of accomplishment in competing with the general category states as well.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajinder Garg said that about 30 lakh beneficiaries were being covered under NFSA. He said that this State ranking Index for NFSA highlighted the reforms undertaken by states and union territories and creates a cross-learning environment and scale-up reform measures by all states and union territories.

Minister said that the ranking index rest upon three pillars that consider various facets of food security and nutrition.