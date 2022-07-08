Shimla The State Government has released Rs. 110 crore to Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) for clearing the pending Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) and Leave Encashment bills of retirees of HRTC which were pending for last many years.

It would benefit 1143 pensioners of the Corporation.

Chief Minister Jai Ram said that the office bearers of Pensioners Welfare Manch have apprised him regarding this issue in a meeting in the month of March this year.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the Corporation had also released pensions to retirees superannuated during the month of April this year, which was otherwise delayed for 6 to 7 months.

Chief Minister said that State Government during the year 2021-22 had provided financial assistance of Rs. 674 crore to HRTC for payment of salary and pension of its employees and pensioners. He said that this amount was almost double.