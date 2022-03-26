Sadhupul/Solan: Two persons have died while four sustained injuries after a private bus en route to Chail plunged into a deep gorge near Sadhupul in Solan district.

One private bus No.HP64A-4221 AK travels going from Solan to Sadhu pul has rolled down the road near Sadhupul. One person has died & 5 got injured. Only 7 passengers (including driver & conductor) were treveling in this bus. Rescue work is being carried out.#TTRHimachal pic.twitter.com/U60Ra8Dglp — HP Traffic, Tourist & Railways Police (@TTRHimachal) March 26, 2022

The deceased have been identified as Anish Kumar, driver of the bus and Lakshmi Prasad, both residents of Sadhupul. The injured have been identified as Reena Devi, Rama Shankar, Gulab Singh and bus conductor Sandeep Kumar.

The accident took place on Saturday around 10:00 am near Sadhupul, district Solan when the driver lost control of the vehicle. At the time of the accident, as many as seven persons including the driver and conductor were travelling on the bus.

Police reached the spot as soon as received the information and rescued the injured as well as recovered the dead bodies. The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital, Kandaghat where they are undergoing treatment. Postmortem of the deceased will also be done there.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Solan Virender Sharma confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.