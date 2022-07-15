Kullu: One person has been killed while three others sustained injuries when a car they were travelling in was hit by boulders after a landslide triggered by torrential rain in Bagipul village in Nirmand Sub Division, district Kullu.

The deceased has been identified as Devanand, a resident of Solan while the injured have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, Deepak Kumar and Akshay Kumar. All are residents of Solan.

According to reports, the landslide occurred on Thursday night when four of them were returning from Shrikhand Yatra. When they reached near Bagipul village a huge boulder fell upon their car, followed by a landslide that also blocked the road.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received the information and rescued the injured as well as recovered the dead bodies.

The injured were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex in Khaneri, Rampur Bushahr where they are undergoing treatment.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kullu Ashutosh Garg confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on. He said that machineries have been deployed and the road is being cleared.