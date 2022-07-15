IIT Mandi ranked 20 in the ‘engineering’ category, 39 in the ‘research’ category and 43 in the ‘overall’ category in NIRF 2022 announced today by Education Minister

Mandi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has been ranked 20 with a score of 60.43 among all Engineering Institutes as per the India Rankings 2022 conducted by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, announced the NIRF 2022 results on Friday. The Institute has improved its position by 39 places in the ‘Overall’ category to rank 43 as compared to last year when it was ranked 82. In the Engineering category, IIT Mandi has gained the 20th position and in the research category, it has gained the 39th position in NIRF 2022.

Announcing the NIRF 2022 Ranking Results, Dharmendra Pradhan said, “all CFTIs, deemed universities & private institutes should follow three frameworks 1) Accreditation, 2) Ranking, 3) Assessment.” He added, “innovation and entrepreneurship will be included as one of the parameters of ARIIA from next year onwards to avoid duplicity.”

Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “It gives me great delight to note that IIT Mandi has made significant improvements in the NIRF 2022.”

Appreciating the contribution of faculty and students in Research, Teaching, and other parameters, Prof Behera assured commitment to make IIT Mandi relevant with research for the local region in Himachal Pradesh, while also being of relevance to the country.

As compared to last year, IIT Mandi has improved its, ‘Overall’ ranking in NIRF rankings, from 82 in 2021 to 43 in 2022, ‘Engineering’ ranking from 41 in 2021 to 20 in 2022, and from no rank in ‘Research’ category in 2021 to 39 in 2022.