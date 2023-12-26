In a harrowing incident that unfolded on the icy evening of December 25, a Tiago car with the registration number UP 14EA 1248 skidded on ice and plummeted into the frigid waters of the Bhaga River near Tandi Bridge. The dramatic rescue operation, orchestrated by local authorities, successfully saved all four occupants of the vehicle.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 pm, as the region experienced sub-zero temperatures, causing black ice to form on roadways. The Tiago car lost control and slid off the road, ultimately submerging into the Bhaga River.

Swift action by the district police and nearby shopkeepers played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the individuals inside the sinking vehicle. The rescue team reached the accident site promptly, and with coordinated efforts, managed to pull the car out of the river.

The four occupants were immediately provided with assistance. The district police and local shopkeepers arranged for their clothing and other essential needs, ensuring their well-being after the traumatic incident.

Fortunately, all individuals involved in the accident emerged unharmed, marking a miraculous turn of events given the perilous circumstances. The rescue operation serves as a testament to the efficiency and collaboration between local authorities and the community in responding to emergencies.

As the holiday season unfolds, this incident serves as a reminder for motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving in icy conditions. Authorities are urging residents to stay informed about weather conditions and take necessary precautions to prevent accidents during the winter months.