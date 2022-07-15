Shimla: In a major administrative shuffle, 1988-batch IAS and Additional Chief Secretary (Power and Industry) RD Dhiman has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the state while Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh has been granted an ex-carde post of Principal Advisor (Administrative Reforms) with immediate effect.

A notification regarding these orders was issued on Thursday evening.

The decision came immediately after the government lifted the ban from transferring government employees for ten days in the cabinet meeting.

It was being speculated that Ram Subhag Singh could be replaced as the CS. It became evident when he applied for the post of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on July 11.

Meanwhile, RD Dhiman who is set to retire in December had also applied for the same post.

The state government has also appointed 1987-batch IAS Nisha Singh as Principal Advisor (Training and FA) and 1988-batch IAS Sanjay Gupta as Principal Advisor (Redressal of Public Grievances.

With this, Ram Subhag Singh becomes the fifth CS who was not able to complete his tenure during the present regime of BJP-led government. Before him, VK Parkha, Vineet Chawdhry, BK Aggarwal and Anil Khachi served as state Chief Secretary.