Shimla: One person has been killed while 20 sustained injuries after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus (HP 94 0379) en route to Shimla from Nagrota plunged into a deep gorge near Heeranagar, district Shimla.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Kumar (23) son of Naresh Kumar and resident of Pandwin village in Hamirpur district.

The accident took place on Wednesday around 2:30 pm when a driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a deep gorge. Two passengers were also trapped under the bus, out of whom one was rescued while the other one lost his life. According to reports, it took three hours to rescue the passengers who were trapped under the bus.

The other passengers were also rescued by the police with the assistance of local residents as well as the commuters. Police faced difficulty in rescuing the injured due to rainfall.

The injured were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla where they are undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the HRTC bus accident. Chief Minister wished speedy recovery to the injured and directed the IGMC authorities to ensure the best treatment to the injured.