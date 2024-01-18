Municipal Corporation’s Monopoly Ends as State Introduces Streamlined Approval System

In a significant move to expedite the approval process for building construction maps, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced the dissolution of the Municipal Corporation’s exclusive authority in favour of a newly established Single Umbrella Committee. This committee, comprised of officials from both the Municipal Corporation and the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department, aims to streamline and hasten the map approval procedure.

Under the existing system, the Municipal Corporation held a monopoly over map approvals in urban areas, subjecting property owners to a prolonged and often cumbersome process. The traditional route involved municipal officials and junior engineers submitting map files to the corporation commissioner, whose consent was required for approval. However, the newly formed Single Umbrella Committee will now take over this responsibility.

The initial implementation of this change will occur in Shimla, with plans to extend the system to other municipal corporations across the state in subsequent phases. The decision comes in response to mounting complaints about the protracted timeline for map approvals, with property owners facing numerous obstacles and objections for even minor details.

The state government, echoing the sentiment of the public, expressed its commitment to expediting the map approval process. Principal Secretary of the TCP, Devesh Kumar, emphasized that the objective is to fulfil the dreams of individuals aspiring to build their homes in the city. This move is expected to bring relief to the public while simultaneously generating income for the Municipal Corporation.

Karan Chand Nanta, State Planning and Architect of the TCP Department shed light on the operational aspects of the Single Umbrella Committee. He disclosed that the committee would conduct regular meetings within the Municipal Corporation, with TCP officials actively participating to grant swift approvals for submitted maps.

This strategic reform is not only anticipated to enhance efficiency but also signifies a proactive step by the Himachal Pradesh government in addressing the challenges faced by property owners during the map approval process. The development plan outlining the implementation of the Single Umbrella Committee has already been submitted to the Supreme Court, emphasizing the government’s commitment to creating a more accessible and responsive system for urban development.