Nauni/Solan: Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni is holding an entrance test for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Horticulture, Forestry, Biotechnology and Agribusiness Management for the academic year 2022-23.

The University will conduct an entrance test for admission to UG programs of University for Normal Seats exclusively meant for the domiciles of Himachal Pradesh in various centers across the state on August 21, 2022 (Sunday).

The admission to UG self-financing seats will be done on the basis of the merit of marks obtained at 10+2 level in four subjects-English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology/ Mathematics. The last date to apply for the UG programs (Normal seats) is August 16 while the candidates applying for Self-financing seats can apply till August 27.

The university will also conduct its own entrance test for admission to MSc and MBA Agribusiness programs for normal as well as self-financing seats at the main campus of the University at Nauni on August 26, 2022 (Friday). The university will not make any admission to the MBA General program for the academic session 2022-23. The last date to apply for PG programs for both normal and self-financing seats is 20th August 20. The online application forms can be filled out on the university website.

The admission to the Doctoral program will be made in the second semester of academic session 2022-23 (likely to be made in December 2022/ January 2023) for which a separate notice will be published on the university website.