Kullu: At least nine passengers have been killed while four sustained injuries after a private bus (HP 30 A 0646) skidded into a deep gorge in the Kullu district.

An ill-fated bus was enroute to Sainj from Shensher in the Kullu district.

The accident took place on Monday around 8:45 am near Jangla village after the driver lost control of the vehicle. At that time, 13 persons including driver and conductor were travelling in the bus.

The accident was so intense that the bus was completely destroyed and many passengers were stuck inside the bus.

Police and district administration reached the spot along with three ambulances. Fire teams from Larji and Banjar also reached the spot. A rescue operation with the assistance of local residents.

The injured have been rushed to Community Health Centre, Sainj where they are undergoing treatment. Dead bodies are also being recovered.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.