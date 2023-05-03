Una: In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a Haryana Roadways bus carrying around 15 passengers met with a tragic accident in Baduhi on the Una-Dharamshala main road. The bus was en-route from Ballabhgarh to Baijnath when it collided with a tree, causing the driver to lose control. The bus then careened into a nearby house, injuring a mother and son who were sleeping inside. Sadly, the operator of the bus, Virendra Kumar, lost his life in the accident, while six others were injured.

The injured were rushed to the Regional Hospital in Una, where they received treatment. One of the seriously injured passengers, a woman, was referred to PGI Chandigarh for further medical attention. The driver of the bus, Bhupinder Singh, suffered injuries to his legs after falling from the vehicle when it hit the tree.

An investigation into the accident has been launched, and a case has been registered against the driver. The police are working to determine the cause of the accident, which occurred at approximately 4:00 am.