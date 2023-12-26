Preliminary Investigation Points to Traffic Avoidance Manoeuvre; Bus Overturns in Attempt to Avoid Collision with Oncoming Bike; Parking Predicament Worsens Traffic Woes in Shimla, Residents Forced to Park on Roadsides, Fueling Congestion

Shimla – In a heart-stopping incident on Tuesday morning, a private bus en route from Shimla to Shoghi overturned near MLA Crossing on the Shimla-Solan National Highway. The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 am, prompting concerns about the state of road safety and traffic management in the capital city.

Fortunately, all 14–15 passengers on board managed to escape severe injuries, as the bus came to an abrupt stop between trees. The incident unfolded as the bus driver, in an attempt to avoid a collision with an oncoming bike, executed a manoeuvre that prevented a more disastrous outcome.

The bike rider sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital. The Boileauganj police station is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

This incident has drawn attention to the broader issue of insufficient parking facilities in Shimla. With limited spaces available, residents have resorted to parking their vehicles on the roadside, contributing to increased congestion on the city’s streets. The parking predicament has become a pressing concern, leading to inconveniences for daily commuters and posing a significant threat to road safety.

Local residents are now calling on city officials to expedite measures to address the parking crisis. The lack of a comprehensive strategy to handle the surge in on-street parking has intensified the challenges faced by both residents and authorities. The recent bus accident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for immediate action to enhance parking facilities and alleviate the strain on existing infrastructure.

Until a sustainable solution is implemented, Shimla remains at risk of further accidents and traffic disruptions. Authorities are under increasing pressure to prioritize the safety and well-being of the city’s residents and visitors, making the resolution of the parking crisis a top priority in the days to come.