Mandi: Historic International Mandi Shivaratri Fair started today with religious fervour. The State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the Fair at Mandi today by participating in the Pagri Ceremony and Pooja at Shri Raj Madhav Temple in Mandi town. Chief Minister also presided over the Sobha Yatra from Shri Raj Madhav Temple to Paddal Mela Ground in Mandi.

The Mela committee had invited 216 deities this year.

Chief Minister said that he Mandi Shivratri not only reflects the deep faith of the people of their Gods and Goddesses, but it provides an opportunity to the people for socialisation. He further added

“it was vital that we respect our tradition and culture as only those societies thrives that respect and love their culture.”

The Chief Minister also inaugurated exhibition and SARAS Mela at Paddal Ground on the occasion. Chief Minister was also handed over the Baton (Torch) by the district administration regarding the campaign the administration has launched regarding ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’.