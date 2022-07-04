Himachal CM ordered Magisterial Enquiry to probe the cause of accident

New Delhi/Shimla: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths in a tragic bus accident in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

An ill-fated private bus was en route to Shainshar in Sainj valley of Kullu district today morning in which 12 people lost their lives and several others have been injured.

The Prime Minister has also announced ex-gratia of Rs. 2 Lakhs to the next kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the bus accident from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 4, 2022

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the tragic bus accident near

The Chief Minister has directed Chief Secretary to supervise the relief and rescue operations. He said that a magisterial enquiry has been ordered to probe the cause of the accident and ADM Kullu would probe the whole incident.

Jai Ram Thakur announced to provide Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased whereas Rs. 15,000 each for the injured person.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh has directed Financial Commissioner Revenue and Divisional Commissioner Mandi to immediately rush to the accident spot to supervise the rescue operations.