Seven people were killed and several others injured after a private bus met with an accident near Haripur Dhar in Sirmaur district on Friday. The bus was operating on the Haripur Dhar–Solan route when the incident occurred.

According to preliminary information, the private bus, identified as Jeet Coach, was en route to Kupvi from Solan. Near Haripurdhar, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge.

Soon after the accident, rescue and relief operations were launched with the help of the local administration, police, and villagers. Injured passengers were evacuated from the gorge and rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Officials said that arrangements are being made to refer critically injured passengers to higher medical centres for better care.

Several passengers sustained serious injuries, and their condition is being closely monitored by doctors. The exact number of injured is yet to be officially confirmed.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Further details are awaited as authorities continue to assess the situation.