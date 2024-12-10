A private bus carrying over two dozen passengers plunged into a deep gorge on the Ani-Shwad road in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred near Shakeld, leaving three dead and 11 others injured.

Residents alerted authorities after hearing a loud crash. Police, rescue teams, and the local administration rushed to the site to begin relief operations. Villagers also assisted in rescuing the injured and transporting them to the nearest hospital.

Eyewitnesses reported that the bus, travelling from Karsog to Ani and headed toward Chhatri, went out of control around 11:30 AM before falling into the gorge. DSP Aani Chandrashekhar, who is leading the rescue efforts, confirmed that the bus was severely damaged, complicating the operation.

The exact number of passengers is being verified, but initial information suggests more than 25 were on board. An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident, with preliminary reports pointing to a possible loss of control by the driver.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over the bus accident at Shawad in Anni Sub Division of Kullu district in which three persons had lost their lives and 11 others sustained injuries.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to extend every possible support to the affected families and ensure the injured receive the necessary medical care.