Shimla – In a tragic incident last night, a private bus met with an accident near Pulbahal under the Chapal sub-division in Shimla district. The accident resulted in the death of the bus driver, Kapil Kumar, aged 30, from Thanog village, Rajgarh.

The bus, travelling from Nahan to Pulbahal, was carrying only the driver and the conductor at the time of the accident. The conductor, Mahesh Kumar, aged 30, from Baredi village, Rajgarh, sustained injuries and has been admitted to Solan Hospital for treatment. The deceased driver’s body was taken to Civil Hospital Chaupal for a post-mortem examination.

The site of the accident is situated on the border of Sirmaur and Chaupal districts. The local administration, under the direction of SDM Chaupal Hem Chand Verma, has provided an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 to the family of the deceased.

This tragic event has brought attention to the deplorable condition of the road from Koti Badog to Pulbahal. The road, known for being one of the oldest in the region, is in such poor condition that it is nearly undrivable, even for small vehicles. It serves as a crucial connection between the remote area of Pulbahal and the districts of Shimla and Solan.

Residents and commuters have long voiced concerns over the dangerous state of this road, urging the administration to take immediate action to improve it. The recent accident underscores the urgent need for repairs to prevent further tragedies and ensure the safety of those travelling in the region.

The administration’s attention is now imperative to address the condition of this vital road. Without prompt and effective measures, such accidents are likely to recur, posing continuous threats to the lives of residents and travellers. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of infrastructure maintenance and the devastating consequences of neglect.