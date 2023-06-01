Karsog: In a harrowing incident that unfolded on Thursday morning, an HRTC bus careened off the road and tumbled approximately 300 feet in Karsog, under the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The bus, carrying 45 passengers, including the driver and conductor, met with the horrifying accident around 10:00 am, resulting in a multitude of injuries.

Despite the gut-wrenching ordeal, fortune favoured the occupants as all individuals, including the driver and conductor, sustained minor injuries. Swift medical aid was provided by promptly dispatching ambulances to transport the injured passengers to a local hospital for immediate treatment and evaluation.

The accident took place near Bhanera on the Mandi-Karsog Road, a scenic yet treacherous route known for its twists and turns. Authorities are actively investigating the factors that led to this calamitous event, but definitive conclusions regarding the cause have not yet been reached.

Reacting to the distress call, emergency services, including a dedicated police team, rushed to the accident site. However, the delayed arrival of both the police and ambulance services triggered understandable discontent among the locals. Outraged by the sluggish response, voices of dissent soared as frustrated bystanders vented their grievances against the local administration.

Road safety remains an unwavering priority, necessitating constant vigilance and proactive measures to safeguard the lives of commuters. As this incident unfurls, a collective call for expedited action and improved safety protocols reverberates throughout the region.