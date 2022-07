Shimla: The monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held from August 10 to 13.

The state Cabinet on Thursday decided to recommend the Governor to convene the Monsoon Session of H.P. Vidhan Sabha from 10th August 2022. There will be four sittings on 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th August 2022.

This assembly session will be the last session of the present state government.