Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appreciated the progress of Natural farming in the state. In a meeting of the State Project Implementation Unit under Prakritik Krishi Khushal Kisan Yojana at Raj Bhavan, on Thursday, Governor said the natural farming has started giving results and benefits were now evident to the farmers in hilly states like Himachal Pradesh.

In Himachal Pradesh, about 1.30 lakh farmers have adopted Natural Farming practices.

Arlekar said that by adopting Natural farming practices, farmers could get different crops from the same land at a time throughout the year.

“Natural Agri practice is very important in protecting the indigenous cows. The significance of Pahari cow has been explained in this farming method and by promoting this, conservation of cows would also be possible,” the governor added.

He said that landholding was very less in Himachal and by adopting the natural farming methods, the farmers would get high yields and reduce the cost. He asked them to promote and spread awareness about this farming in tribal areas also.

He said that in the present context, natural farming has the potential to increase the fertility of the land and products so produced would be better for health.

On the occasion, Agriculture Secretary Ajay Sharma apprised the Governor about various schemes being implemented by the state government for the benefits of the farmers besides natural farming.

State Project Director of Pratikriti Krishi Khushal Kisan Yojna Rakesh Kanwar detailed the progress and work done in the field of natural farming.