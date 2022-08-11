Shimla: The first day of the monsoon session started with a firey note after Congress leaders presented a notice of a no confidence motion against the state government in the house.

The opposition leaders alleged that people have lost its faith in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state government, therefore, such an incompetent government does not has a right to remain in power.

They started to raise slogans against the state government just before the business scheduled for the day was about to be discussed. During the heat of the moment, opposition leaders also had heated arguments with the ruling government’s legislators.

As many as 23 legislators including 22 of Congress and one of CPI (M) presented the notice in the house.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said that CM Jai Ram Thakur-led government has failed in every front during its five years tenure. He said that the no-confidence motion against the government can be brought only once in five years.

During the session, Agnihotri kept demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as well as of the other cabinet ministers in the House. Due to the ruckus created in the house, the Speaker adjourned the house for 15 minutes from 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm.

Speaker accepted the notice after a heated exchange between the opposition leaders and state government under rule 278 of Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business.

The Speaker said that a discussion on no-confidence motion will be held on Thursday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm after which CM Jai Ram Thakur will reply on the motion. He also suspended the entire business that was scheduled for Thursday.

However, the opposition leaders claimed that the time allotted for the discussion is very less and more time should be given to the opposition leaders.

Reacting to the no-confidence motion, CM said that he said that the state government is ready to have a discussion. He also hit out at the opposition for disrupting the smooth functioning of the house.