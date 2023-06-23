The eagerly anticipated monsoon is expected to make its way to the state by the end of June, offering a much-needed respite from the scorching heat, according to the Weather Department. The Director of the Shimla Meteorological Centre, Surender Paul, highlighted that the arrival of monsoon winds has been accelerated by Cyclone Biparjoy, contributing to the recent upsurge in rainfall activities across the region.

While acknowledging the cyclone’s role in the recent surge of rainfall, Paul emphasized that the true transformation is anticipated after June 25, promising a significant increase in both the intensity and distribution of rainfall.

To ensure the safety of residents, the Weather Department has issued an orange alert for June 25 and 26. The forecast predicts light to moderate rainfall across most areas of the state, while isolated locations may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

With the approaching monsoon, the department has cautioned about potential challenges, including poor visibility and disruptions in power supply. Recent downpours have already led to the closure of seven roads, and disruptions have been observed in 72 distribution transformers.

In contrast to excess rainfall in April and May, June has experienced below-average precipitation levels, with a deficit of 16 percent from June 1 to June 22. This has heightened the anticipation for the upcoming monsoon, intensifying the hope for relief from the prolonged dry spell.

Residents of the state can now look forward to the arrival of the monsoon in the final week of June, with Cyclone Biparjoy acting as a catalyst to boost the monsoon winds. This promises much-needed relief from the scorching heat and dry conditions that have persisted, signalling the imminent arrival of a revitalizing rainy season.