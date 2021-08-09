Shimla: The sixth day of the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly got tense after Speaker Vipin Parmar rejected Congress MLA Dhani Ram Shandil and BJP MLA Narinder Thakur requested to raise their issues under the point of order after the commencement of the question hour.

Parmar insisted to continue the proceedings of the house. This infuriated the opposition leaders who raised slogans against the state government and a ruckus broke out in the house for few minutes.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj also got into a heated argument over this matter.

The opposition leaders accused the state government of suppressing their voices while the ruling government accused the opposition of not obeying the Speaker’s order and also raised slogans against the opposition.

Speaker Vipin Parmar said that there is no provision of point of order in the rules and he asked Mukesh Agnihotri to decide which leader of the opposition will ask for a point of order.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj condemned the behaviour of the opposition and asked them to apologise to the speaker. He accused them of disrespecting the Speaker and told them to accept the decision of the Speaker.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also objected to the opposition leaders for raising too many points of order at once. He said that the matter through the point of order can only be raised for very important matters.