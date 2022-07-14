Shimla: Days after former BJP State President Khimi Ram joined Congress, BJP State Chief Spokesperson Randhir Sharma on Thursday claimed that many Congress leaders are in touch with BJP and will join the party soon.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, Sharma said that Khimi Ram’s decision of leaving BJP and joining Congress is very unfortunate. He said that the party has always treated him with respect.

He said “BJP did everything for Khimi Ram. He was appointed as a cabinet minister, Deputy Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and BJP State President.”

“It seems like that he has his own ambitions and personal agendas for due to which he joined the Congress” he added.

Lashing out at Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri over his comments against Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Sharma said that he should publicly apologize to the CM for using such unparliamentary language in his public meetings.

“Such language will not be tolerated in Himachal Pradesh” he added.

He further said that state, as well as the central government, have taken many decisions in public interest over the years and this is the biggest reason that Congress leaders are scared of the BJP.

Sharma said that Congress has resorted to politics of criticism which is not successful in the state as people are well aware of ground realities.

“Congress is a sinking ship and has no future in the state as well as the country,” said Sharma.