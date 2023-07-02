The monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has shown signs of weakening, resulting in clear weather conditions across most areas of the state, including the capital city of Shimla. On Saturday, the weather remained clear, and the forecast indicates a continuation of clear conditions for Sunday as well. According to the Meteorological Center in Shimla, the weather is expected to remain normal over the next three to four days, with the possibility of rainfall in some parts of the state during this time.

In Shimla, Saturday witnessed a partly cloudy sky during the day, with rainfall occurring in the afternoon. Other regions, such as Nahan, Narkanda and Solan,, also experienced light rain. Despite the rainfall, the overall weather remained clear throughout the day.

Temperature readings were recorded across various locations in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Bilaspur recorded the highest maximum temperature at 34.8°C, followed by Una at 33.6°C, Hamirpur at 33.0°C, Mandi at 32.8°C, Chamba at 32.3°C, Kangra at 31.7°C, Nahan at 28.7°C, Solan at 28.3°C, Dharamsala at 27.0°C and Shimla at 22.6°C.

As the monsoon weakens in Himachal Pradesh, residents and visitors can expect a dry and pleasant weekend, with the potential for occasional showers in certain areas.