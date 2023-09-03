Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh State Assembly is bustling with preparations as it readies itself for a critical seven-day monsoon session, set to take place from September 18 to 25. This year’s session is marked by heightened concerns surrounding disaster management in the state.

The assembly secretariat has been inundated with a total of 175 questions, predominantly focused on disaster preparedness and management. These questions have been submitted by Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) representing both the ruling Congress party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In response to this deluge of questions, the assembly secretariat has forwarded them to the relevant government departments for detailed responses. The questions encompass a wide array of topics related to disaster management, indicating that legislators are keen to address the state’s vulnerabilities comprehensively.

The monsoon session will kick off on September 18 at 2 PM, beginning with a solemn tribute to late MLAs. The session will continue without any breaks, except for a designated Sunday holiday. An interesting addition to this year’s agenda is the inclusion of a Private Members’ Day, scheduled for September 21, during which MLAs will have the opportunity to raise issues of personal and public importance.

This year’s monsoon session has been delayed by a month primarily due to the pressing concerns surrounding disaster management. In contrast to the four-day session held last year, this extended seven-day session is expected to provide ample time for lawmakers to scrutinize the government’s policies and actions concerning disaster preparedness.

The impending session has set the stage for a potentially heated political showdown, with the opposition BJP and the ruling Congress party gearing up for spirited debates and discussions. As the session approaches, all eyes will be on the assembly as it grapples with the crucial issue of disaster management, seeking to find solutions and address concerns for the betterment of the state.