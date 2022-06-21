Shimla: Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur participated in International Yoga Day-2022 organized by the Aayush Department Himachal Pradesh at the Ridge, Shimla.

CM, while interacting with the media, said that the art of practising yoga helps in controlling an individual’s mind, body and soul, besides bringing together physical and mental discipline to achieve a peaceful body and mind.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Yoga helps manage stress and anxiety and keeps us relaxed. It also helps in increasing flexibility and muscle strength besides improving respiration and energy, he added.

Giving credit for promoting Yoga in the country to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who proposed the idea for an International Yoga Day during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Yoga an “invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition” and called for the “harmony between man and nature”.