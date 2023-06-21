In celebration of International Yoga Day, a momentous event took place at Raj Bhavan Shimla, jointly organized by the Department of AYUSH and the Yoga Department of Himachal Pradesh University. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla took the opportunity to highlight the profound advantages of yoga and emphasized its role in achieving overall well-being.

Governor Shukla expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tireless efforts in promoting India’s rich yogic heritage, which has garnered international appreciation and recognition. He emphasized the transformative power of yoga and pranayama in our daily lives, noting their ability to enhance physical health and bring about mental tranquillity.

“The practice of yoga and pranayama enables us to lead a stress-free life and attain a healthy body and a healthy mind,” stated Governor Shukla. He further stressed the importance of incorporating these practices into our daily routines, as they serve as gateways to good health and inner peace.

Research has consistently shown the numerous benefits of practising yoga. Regular yoga sessions have been proven to enhance flexibility, strengthen muscles, improve cardiovascular health, and promote mental well-being. Moreover, the combination of yoga and pranayama techniques helps reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, leading to a more balanced and fulfilling life.

International Yoga Day, celebrated annually on June 21st, serves as a reminder of the importance of adopting yoga as a holistic approach to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This day encourages individuals worldwide to explore and embrace the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of yoga.